Jason Momoa Rocks French Braid While Going Solo on 2022 Oscars Red Carpet, Shows Support for Ukraine

Jason Momoa is making a statement at the 2022 Oscars. The 42-year-old actor posed for pictures solo on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, looking stylish and giving a subtle nod to his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Aquaman star wore his long hair in a French braid with a black scrunchie on his wrist. He sported a black tuxedo with a blue-and-yellow pocket square. The square represented the colors of the Ukrainian flag

Momoa is a presenter during this year's ceremony, as is his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

ET spoke with Momoa earlier this month at The Batman premiere in New York City, which he attended with his two kids, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa shares his children with ex Lisa Bonet, and came to the film premiere to support Zoë -- Bonet's daughter with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

"We're just so proud," he said of his stepdaughter. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"

Clearly, Momoa and 54-year-old Bonet are still on good terms after announcing they were separating in January after 16 years together. She was recently spotted still wearing her wedding ring, and Lenny Kravitz called the Dune star his "brother for life" in an Instagram post of the two riding motorcycles side by side. Momoa commented, "love u bro. ohana fo life. ❤️❤️."

Zoë was also loving the sweet picture, commenting, "Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much."

For more updates from the 2022 Oscars, stay tuned to ETOnline.