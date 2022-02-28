Jason Momoa Goes With Zoë Kravitz's Boyfriend Channing Tatum to See 'The Batman'

It may be called The Batman, but Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were there to see Catwoman.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Momoa shared a snap of himself with the Magic Mike star as they geared up to see Zoë Kravitz star alongside Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated reboot, directed by Matt Reeves.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatmanpremiere," Momoa captioned the snaps of him and Tatum together. "I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C."

As fans well know, Momoa and Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, recently announced their separation after more than a decade together. Meanwhile, Kravitz and Tatum have been dating since at least August.

The photo of the two actors has since taken the internet by storm with some fans hailing them an "epic duo."

As one fan commented, "The duo i never knew I needed to see."

The movie, which officially hits theaters on Friday, has been a long time coming. Back in 2019, Momoa told ET that Kravitz landing the role was "perfect casting."

As he proclaimed, "She's gonna kill it."