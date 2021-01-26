Jane Fonda to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda is set to receive a long-deserved honor. The acclaimed actress and her illustrious career will be celebrated with the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year's Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday that the 83-year-old screen star will be honored with the prestigious award, which was created to recognize a star's "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

With Fonda's seven Golden Globe wins -- out of a total of 15 nominations throughout her career -- there are few stars more deserving of the honor. However, it seems it's her political activism and dedication to causes that are important to her that have really earned her the award.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda," HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement released to ET. "For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time."

"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained," Star continued. "We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Named after the legendary director, previous winners of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Hollywood icons such as Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and many others.

