Jane Fonda Reveals Why Sex Has Gotten Better With Age

Jane Fonda knows that she wants in the bedroom! During a recent chat with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live radio show, the 84-year-old actress was asked by the host how she characterized her sex life these days, which she replied “private.”

Adding, “Solo, solo.”

Though the Coming Home actress was mum about the details of her own life in the bedroom, she did share the key part about getting it on in her older age.

When asked if she thinks that sex gets better with age, the Grace and Frankie star confirmed that it does.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“I think I got better,” the actress said. “Women, I think tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need. You know, we go through, we waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ You know, we don't, we don't wanna do that,” she said with a laugh.

She continued, “But when we get older, it's like, 'No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'"

In June, the Luck actress told ET why she encourages getting old. "I know this sounds strange, but it's great to get older. I mean, obviously it beats the alternative, which is to die," the icon said.

"It's so hard to be young. I mean, it's always been hard to be young -- it's even more hard now... It's all like, 'Who am I supposed to be? What am I supposed to do? What kind of a job am I supposed to have? Where am I supposed to go with my life? Why am I even here? Who should be my friends?'"

According to the actress, getting older shows you that there is really nothing to worry about.

"I was so old at 20," she added. "I've worked hard along the way on myself -- the older I've gotten, the easier it's been. It's like, 'Oh, I've been there, done that. It happened to me before and it didn't bother me.' And so, you tend to be much more even-keeled, generally happier, less hostile. You know what to let go of, what doesn't really matter, so you're not carrying all the baggage."