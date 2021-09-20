Jana Kramer Says She's 'Pieced Back' Her Heart Following Split From Mike Caussin (Exclusive)

Jana Kramer is piecing herself back together. The singer opened up about healing following her divorce from Mike Caussin while speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday.

"I wouldn't think it's broken. I would say it's pieced back together," Kramer said of her heart. "And I think things can still be beautiful when you're pieced back together."

"I've learned a lot and I'm still learning and I'm still growing and I'm still healing, but I'm definitely seeing the silver lining," she added.

Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce in July, three months after Kramer announced their split. The pair share two kids, daughter Jolie and son Jace.

As Kramer told ET, she was in a much different place months ago, and those emotions were flowing as she listened to the demo of her upcoming song "Voices."

"This song was my saving grace when I went through my divorce, so I'm excited for other people to hear it that maybe need that help to get out of those negative voices in their head," shared Kramer, who was recently romantically linked to Jay Cutler.

"The first time I heard it I was like, sobbing 'cause I just was so broken, and then by the time that I was able to record the song in the studio I started to feel a little bit stronger. And now like, hearing my voice on it... it kind of gives me like, 'OK I did it.' It was really hard, but I'm still here and I'm still breathing and I'm still alive."

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The iHeart Radio Music Awards was a rare "Mama's Night Out" for Kramer, but her kids are always top of mind. The One Tree Hill alum said she wrote a song for her kids, which will be released later this year.

"That one's like, I can't even go there yet 'cause I'll just start crying and we don't need to cry right now," she shared.

"But they heard it, they love it and uh they're always like, 'Alexa, play Mommy.' And I'm like, 'No, Honey, you have to say my name,'" Kramer revealed. "But it's cute."

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will air Oct. 2 and 3 on The CW.