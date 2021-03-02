Jana Kramer Dishes on the 'One Tree Hill' Cast Drama That Kept Her From Being Friends With James Lafferty

Jana Kramer is looking back at the behind-the-scenes drama on the set of One Tree Hill. The actress recently opened up about the cast tensions, and why it led to her never being close with co-star James Lafferty.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, Kramer welcomed Lafferty and their co-star Stephen Colletti, and they reflected on the social circles that divided the cast off-camera.

"When I was on the show... there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can't talk to this person if you're friends with this person,'" Kramer recalled, explaining why she was closer with some of her fellow stars than others.

"So I wasn't very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time," Kramer shared.

Without naming names, Kramer said there was one person on set who "made it hell" for everyone else, and that they were a big part of why certain friendships flourished while others never got off the ground among the actors.

Kramer, who starred as Alex Dupre during the final three seasons of the drama series, admitted that she was closer at the time to Colletti because they shared more screen time together. However, in the years since, things have gotten better between herself and Lafferty.

"Now, I mean everyone is really close, and it's kind of frustrating because I'm like, 'Why couldn't we have all be friends then?' And I'm just like, 'You, one person, literally made it hell for us, because if we chose the wrong friend, we would be destroyed,'" she said.

As for Lafferty -- who starred as Nathan Scott -- the actor said he still has a lot of fond memories from his time on set.

"There were so many folks on both sides of the camera that were there from day one," he shared. "To get to know people like that for nine years, the older I get, the more I realize how increasingly rare that is... So it was really special. I look back on that fondly."