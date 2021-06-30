Jamie Spears Wants Investigation Into Britney's Claims During Conservatorship Hearing

Last week, Britney Spears spoke very candidly about the struggles she's faced under a conservatorship for 13 years. Now, her dad, Jamie Spears, is asking in court documents obtained by ET that his daughter's claims be investigated as they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

The 39-year-old pop star addressed the court over the phone and alleged that her father and his team have a tight reign over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She told the court that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.

"Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Britney’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken," the docs read. "It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them, including by way of an evidentiary hearing."

The request for an investigation further states that "Jamie believes it is important for the integrity of the conservatorship proceedings and in the best interests of Britney for the Court to order an investigation into the issues and claims raised by Britney."

"Either the allegations will be shown to be true, in which case corrective action must be taken, or they will be shown to be false, in which case the conservatorship can continue its course," the statement continues. "It is not acceptable for the Conservators or the Court to do nothing in response to Britney’s testimony."

Meanwhile, in other court documents to petition the appointment of Jodi Montgomery as Britney's personal conservator, Jamie claims he hasn't been involved in his daughter's personal conservatorship since 2019, but is greatly concerned about her care.

According to the docs, Jamie maintains that he has never prevented Britney from marrying and in fact, when he was her conservator, Britney was at one point engaged and her fiancé was appointed to serve with Jamie as her co-conservator of the person from 2012 to 2013. Britney was engaged to Jason Trawick in 2011, and they broke up in 2013.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with Bessemer Trust Co. currently serving as a co-conservator alongside Jamie.

After Britney spoke in court last week, Jamie's lawyer released a statement, saying, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."