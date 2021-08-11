Jamie Otis Posts Tearful Photo With Husband Doug Hehner After 'Heated' Therapy: 'Fighting for My Marriage'

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are fighting for their marriage. The Married at First Sight stars got real on Tuesday after a difficult conversation with their therapist.

Otis took to Instagram, sharing a tearful selfie wrapped in her husband's arms.

"We're not giving up on each other—not now, not ever.🙏💍👰🏼 TBH, sitting in the car in a random parking lot crying-like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses & hiccups-was not at all what I intended on sharing today🙈...but here we are🤪⁣" she wrote. "We just finished a heated call w our therapist👀 It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER🙏😭...gosh, a good therapist is everything!💯❤️⁣"

Otis called herself "a fighter," adding, "Right now, I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME.🙏❤️⁣."

The couple tied the knot in 2014 on the first season of Married at First Sight and share daughter Henley, 3, and son Hendrix, 1.

In June 2020 they opened up to ET about having a home birth amid the COVID pandemic.

"Jaime was amazing," Hehner marveled at the time. "She's now superwoman to me. Really, really incredible."