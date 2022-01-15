Jamie Lynn Spears Seemingly Responds to Britney's 'Scum' Remark With Cryptic Post

Jamie Lynn Spears appears to have the last word -- for now, anyway -- in the war of words between her and her sister, Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram Story on Friday and shared a cryptic quote that's seemingly directed at Britney, given they've accused each other of not being forthright. The quote read, "Nobody trashes your name more than someone who's afraid you'll tell the truth."

The social media post came following a fiery exchange between Jamie Lynn and Britney, who accused her younger sister of stooping to a new low "with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!!"

Jamie Lynn Spears / Instagram

Britney's comment is in reference to a story from Jamie Lynn's upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. In Jamie Lynn's interview with ABC News, she discussed the alleged incident, in which Britney, with a knife, locked her and Jamie Lynn in a room and said she was scared, according to the younger Spears.

The "... Baby One More Time" singer on Thursday ripped her sister on social media following the interview, and she slammed her again the next day.

"NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone," Britney wrote. "I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!!"

Britney said a high ever essentially helped her not care about the ABC News interview when it aired Wednesday.

"[I] looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book... I watched it with a 104 degree fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring," she wrote. "I just couldn't give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.

"The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney continued. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

In reference to the alleged incident with a knife and others described throughout the memoir, Jamie Lynn told ET, "I think there was a lot of things that happened in my childhood that were very scary and unsafe."

"I just think that it’s important that I was able to share how I felt in those moments, no matter who else is involved in them," Jamie Lynn said. "I just want to share my experiences. It's scary, but, at the same time, it's important."