Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Her Youngest Child Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis is showing pride for her daughter. In an interview with AARP Magazine, the 62-year-old actress reveals that her youngest child is transgender, after gaining her permission to do so.

Curtis tells the magazine that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

Ruby, 25, is a computer gaming editor who's engaged to be married. "She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate," Curtis shares of Ruby.

Curtis and Guest are also parents to Annie, 34, a married dance instructor. As for if she has grandchildren, Curtis says, "Not yet, but I do hope to."

When it comes to her marriage, Curtis calls Guest, with whom she tied the knot in 1984, her "one and only."

"That's the long marriage," she says. "It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone, and that he's here."

With a happy family life, Curtis is also feeling fulfilled professionally, and is determined to maintain her career in the years to come.

"I wake up every day at 4 a.m. and have so much on my mind. I'm just so crazy excited and creative right now. And I don't want to squander any of it," she says. "... Look at what age your parents died, look at what age you are. It's not long. Laugh about it a little. And then shut up and do something! So that's where I'm at in my life right now."