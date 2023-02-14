Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes About 'Forcing' Her Husband to Be Her Oscars Date (Exclusive)

Oscars, here they come! Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for an Oscar this year for the first time in her career, and she's dragging her husband, filmmaker Christopher Guest, along for the ride.

Curtis spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday, where she opened up about making this year's big show a special date night.

"I'm bringing my husband," Curtis said with a smile. "I'm forcing him to go with me. Poor guy."

Curtis and Guest have been married for nearly four decades, after tying the knot in 1984, and have been one of the most successful celebrity love stories in Hollywood.

In fact, getting to stay close to her husband and family is one big factor that led to Curtis taking her epic role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and subsequently earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

"It was shot in L.A." Curtis shared. "All the Halloween movies were shot in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia."

"I have a family, I have a dog, I have a husband -- notice the order that I said that in," Curtis said with a laugh. "I don't mean that in any way disparagingly to my sweet husband, but you know what I'm saying. I mean, I have friends, I have a life here, and I have to leave it all the time."

"I don't know if I would have done it if it was being shot in Georgia, I'm being honest with you," she added. "But because it was Los Angeles and Michelle Yeoh was gonna be Evelyn, I said yes immediately."

In fact, one of the main accessories Curtis plans to wear to this year's Oscars is a gift from Yeoh herself.

"She gave me a pretty ring with a circle, and so I'm sure I'll wear that ring to again bring it full circle," Curtis explained. "Because the reason I'm here is Michelle Yeoh."

