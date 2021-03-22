Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in 'Authorized' Limited Series

Jamie Foxx is heading to the boxing ring.

The Oscar winner will play boxing great Mike Tyson for an "authorized" biographical limited series, Tyson, it was announced Monday. Foxx will also executive produce alongside Tyson, Martin Scorsese and director Antoine Fuqua.

Tyson will span the life of the boxing legend.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” said Tyson in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Colin Preston wrote the pilot and is in the process of penning the series.

The limited series is not to be confused with Hulu's Iron Mike, which is being produced by Margot Robbie and has been publicly criticized by Tyson.

Tyson recently returned to the ring in with the launch of his Legend Only League, in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. broadcast globally from Staples Center in November. It was among the top 10 highest grossing pay-per-view events.

Foxx revealed last summer that he's already started getting in fighting shape.

"We want to show, everybody evolves," Foxx said in June on Mark Birnbaum's Instagram Live series, Catching Up. "I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey."

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.