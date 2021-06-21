James Michael Tyler, Gunther on 'Friends,' Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Prostate Cancer in 2018

James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther on Friends, is sharing his heartbreaking health struggles three years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"I'm sorry to say that I'm not with you today to announce that there's going to be a Friends movie. Actually, I'm here to let you know that in September 2018 I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," the 59-year-old actor shared on Monday's Today show.

The cancer was caught during a routine physical and unfortunately was already at stage 4 by the time of his PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test. The actor can no longer walk and is confined to a wheelchair.

He appeared virtually during the recent HBO Max Friends reunion special, choosing not to share the news of his diagnosis during the joyful occasion.

"I didn't want it to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer,' you know what I mean?" he explained, noting that he's sure the cast knows at this point.

"David Schwimmer has corresponded with me via Instagram," he shared. "The producers are aware, they've been aware for a long time."

Actor James Michael Tyler played Gunther on "Friends" for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he's been battling a serious health issue.

Looking back, Tyler regrets not listening to his wife, Jennifer Carno, and getting tested sooner.

"I would have gone in earlier, [it] would have been hopefully caught earlier," he said, tearfully. He also urged viewers, "Next time you go in for a basic exam or just a checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA checkup."

The actor now has just one goal for the remainder of his life.

"My goal this past year is to see my 59th birthday. I did that," he shared. "My goal now is to help save at least one life."