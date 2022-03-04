Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto Have Reunited for 'Marigold Breach' Podcast: Listen to the Trailer

Two years after The Good Place series finale, co-stars Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto reunited for Realm’s all-new scripted podcast, Marigold Breach. Only ET has the exclusive trailer and details for the audio project, which is described as The Mandalorian meets Her.

Premiering at the end of March, the eight-part podcast written by Joel Dane follows Lucan (Jacinto), who has crashed landed on a mysterious planet and only retains the memory of his name, rank and an A.I. implant called Ven (Jamil), who is keeping him alive.

As Lucan and Ven, who speaks to him inside his mind, start to search for answers, they confront forces that may prove dangerous to the safety of the planet’s civilians. But the biggest threat may actually be what Ven has kept hidden from Lucan this entire time.

“The fast-paced action and mystery of Marigold Breach make for an incredibly compelling story, but the true heart of this project is in the unfolding relationship between partners, which is why I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Jameela again,” Jacinto says.



“I hope listeners will be as riveted as I was when I first read Joel Dane’s script,” Jamil adds. “Ven is as complex and fierce a character as they come; bringing her to life in audio is hopefully the first of many iterations this story will have.”

Realm

For Realm CEO and Co-founder Molly Barton, “Reuniting old friends has been such a fun element of working with Jameela and Manny on Marigold Breach. Their unique partnership echoes that of Lucan and Ven; hearing them bring these characters to life with such empathy and verve took my breath away.”

Marigold Breach is a Realm Original Production, created and written by Dane, produced by Diana M. Pho, Fred Greenhalgh, and Hayley Wagreich, directed by Fred Greenhalgh, and executive produced by Barton and Marci Wiseman, Jamil and Jacinto.

Marigold Breach premieres March 31 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or at Realm.fm.