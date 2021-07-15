Jake Paul Talks Cancel Culture, Misconceptions, and Reconnecting With Julia Rose (Exclusive)

Jake Paul may be a "problem child" in the ring, but the YouTube star thinks there are a lot of misconceptions about him in real life.

"Everything that's out there about Jake Paul is a painting that I didn't create," the 24-year-old tells ET's Katie Krause. "I think the documentary will show a completely different side of my life, who I am, what my intentions are."

The documentary, Jake Paul: PRBLM Child, highlights Paul's bad boy persona.

"That stems from, like, I'm a problem to deal with in the ring," he explains of the nickname. "I turn into a different person when I'm fighting. It's like Jake Paul and the problem child are two different people. I flip a switch. I could be a nice person. I don't want confrontation in the streets. I'm chill. People can say something, and I'm like, I don't really care. But when I'm in the ring, I'm there to kill."

Paul insists he's "just a kid," saying his life is "under a microscope."

But when it comes to controversial topics like calling COVID-19 a hoax and the alleged FBI raid on his house last year, Paul has no comment.

"I just wouldn't like to answer that question," Paul says when asked if he still thinks the virus is a hoax. And when it comes to the alleged FBI raid, he claims, "I don't have something to say about something that didn't happen."

Paul previously posted then deleted a YouTube video about the alleged raid, saying at the time, "Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened. It's an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s**t that people are making up is absolutely absurd."

When speaking with ET, Paul opened up about the idea of "cancel culture," saying, "I think it's stupid. I think people are canceling cancel culture. When you're canceling someone, all you're doing is making them more popular and giving them a bigger platform. If you don't like somebody, don't talk about them."

One person Paul can't stop talking about is fighter Conor McGregor. Though the two haven't squared off, Paul claims he's not overly interested in the match, despite spending $100,000 on a "Sleepy McGregor" chain.

"We'll see what happens. Right now, he needs me more than I need him," Paul says. "He's one in three in the past five years. So he seems to be on this downward spiral. And while the fight could make sense between us, I don't want to fight someone who just keeps on losing, keeps on losing, keeps on losing. So we'll see what ends up happening, but I would love to knock that Irish b**ch out for sure."

One feud that's no longer happening is between Paul and Julia Rose. The model previously accused Paul of cheating on her and split from him, but popped into ET's interview to set the record straight.

"I did make some claims," she admits.

"She was talking about that other guy," Paul says.

"Oh, yeah. The other Jake Paul," Rose jokes.

It didn't take much for Paul to win his lady back, just a FaceTime call.

"Look at his face. Can you blame me?" she says.

And in terms of these two settling down and getting married, first thing's first.

"He has to knock out Tyron [Woodley] first," Rose says of her man's upcoming fight.

Jake "The Problem Child" Paul will take on former UFC champion Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live on SHOWTIME PPV.