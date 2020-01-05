Jake Paul Admits Tana Mongeau Marriage Was Fake, Gives Julia Rose Relationship Update (Exclusive)

Jake Paul is keeping it real.

The social media star isn't afraid to take risks and do wild things for the internet, including getting married. After a whirlwind romance, Paul and Tana Mongeau tied the knot in a lavish Las Vegas wedding after two months of dating. However, many people, including Paul's brother, Logan, speculated that the wedding was all for publicity. ET's Katie Krause video chatted with Paul this week, where he set the record straight on his and Mongeau's "I dos."

"We all do things sometimes," Paul began. "And sometimes you end up getting fake married. So I'll leave it at that."

Paul and Mongeau eventually split five months after their wedding. He is now dating model Julia Rose, though the two briefly broke up in March before getting back together.

"We were just arguing a lot over stupid stuff," Paul said of what led to his and Rose's breakup. "I was getting mad at her and then I was being mean, and she was being mean, and then it just was a lot. So she was like, 'I need to step back from this.'"

He then did everything he could, including renting a $2,000 billboard, to win her back.

"I was chasing after her and she liked that," he said of their rekindled romance. "And we kind of realized that we got away from our roots, which was why we, like, first fell in love. We kind of just went back to our roots and fixed the communication and fixed some issues. We're great now. So it's super exciting!"

When asked if this is the real deal, as many have often questioned the authenticity of his relationships, he replied: "Yeah, it's real, for sure. My old relationships, there's a line where some of it's real and some of it's not. But this one's definitely real, for sure."

What he loves the most about being with Rose is that they began their relationship off-camera for the first couple of months.



"It wasn't public or anything, so that was really cool," Paul explained. "It also let me build a relationship off-camera without, like, Hollywood and all the critics and fans, drama and all that stuff. Our relationship has a really solid foundation."

He also added that it was "almost inevitable" that he would bring his viewers into his and Rose's relationship after a while since, "I've always filmed my whole entire life…it would be harder to not film it."

As far as what the future holds for the lovebirds, Paul said they've already talked marriage and kids.

"I've talked about it with Julia, and we wouldn't get married on camera. I think we would get married for real and then throw a secret wedding and then do one for camera," he teased, adding that it would be "in the future" and not anytime soon.

He did admit that he's "trying to be a young dad."

"Be like a cool, young dad," Paul said of starting a family. "We were talking about it today with our other friend. He's, like, 21 and his parents are, like, 38 and 39, that's crazy…You can be best friends with them. I'm gonna be a dope dad. My kid's probably gonna be a troublemaker though."

Mongeau, meanwhile, did share details with ET about her wedding day and split with Paul. Watch the video below to see what she shared.