Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Seen in Newly Posted Video

Fans are seeing Sunday's Oscars incident from Jada Pinkett Smith's point of view for the first time. In a video posted to TikTok earlier this week, the 50-year-old wife of Will Smith seems to laugh immediately after her husband slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Will came up onstage to slap Chris after the comedian made a joke about Jada's hair. The actress has spoken publicly about having alopecia, a hair loss condition that she was diagnosed with in 2018.

The video, which was taken by an audience member and shows the back and side of Jada's head, picks up right after the slap, when Will is walking off of the stage. It appears to show Jada laughing and clapping as Chris says, "Will Smith just slapped the s**t out of me."

When Will takes his seat and yells, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth," Jada turns to look at her husband, before focusing her attention back on the stage.

From there, Chris pauses before saying it's "the greatest night in the history of television." The comment seems to make Jada laugh again.

Following the incident, Will won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, Will did not apologize to Chris, but instead offered apologies to his peers and the Academy.

The next day, however, Will took to Instagram to speak out again, this time apologizing to Chris specifically, as well as others who were impacted by his actions.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he wrote in part. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

As for Jada, she shared a post to Instagram that read, "This is a season for healing, and I'm here for it."

While the actress left it at that, a source told ET that Jada "was glad that Will stood up for her" and that she "was hurt by Chris' remark."

"Chris has also made jokes about Jada in the past," the source noted, "which added to her feeling upset. Will does not regret sticking up for Jada, but he does have remorse for how he went about it. He acted out of impulse."

Chris, who declined to press charges for the incident, spoke about the situation for the first time on Wednesday, telling the audience at his stand-up show that he was "still processing" everything.

"I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight," Chris said.

Meanwhile, the Academy has said that a formal review of the incident is underway, and noted that they have "initiated disciplinary proceedings... which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct."