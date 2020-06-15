Jacob Elordi Is a Rom-Dram Dreamboat in '2 Hearts' Trailer (Exclusive)

Jacob Elordi is falling hard in the inspired-by-a-true-story romance, 2 Hearts -- if fate doesn't cut their love story short. And ET is exclusively debuting the trailer.

Elordi (of Euphoria and The Kissing Booth) plays college freshman Chris, who meets cute with a classmate (Riverdale's Tiera Skovbye). But that's only half the movie: Their story is mysteriously connected to a couple from another time and place -- a Cuban exile (Adan Canto) and flight attendant (Radha Mitchell) -- that will change all of their lives forever.

"I believe that connections are everywhere -- the kindness of a stranger, the first heartbeat of a baby, the love for your family," Elordi narrates the trailer. "And I believe that each one of us has a purpose, even if we can't see it."

Director Lance Hool's 2 Hearts is in theaters Sept. 11.

