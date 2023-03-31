Jackie Hoffman Pokes Fun at 'Only Murders in the Building' Cast While Dishing on New Season (Exclusive)

Jackie Hoffman is working hard and keeping busy. The celebrated actress recently shot episodes of the hotly anticipated third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and is getting ready for the premiere of her new Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Hoffman walked the carpet at the premiere of the new musical series -- which serves as a prequel to the original 1978 film -- at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her experiences on both exciting projects.

When asked what it was like to get the call asking if she's be interested in playing the role Rydell High School's Asst. Principal McGee in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Hoffman corrected, "Well the first call was, 'They want you to audition to play the vice principal.'"

"Although it should've been an offer," she joked with faux-irritation. "But then, when I got it, it was all worth it because my agent said, 'You're the one that they want!'"

For Hoffman, being a part of the Grease universe actually means quite a lot, on a personal level.

"It was one of the first shows I ever saw. I was 12 years old when I saw it," she reflected. "And now I'm a part of the Grease franchise!"

As for the third season of Only Murders in the Building -- in which Hoffman has played Uma Heller, an irritable neighbor in the show's grand Arconia apartments, since the series began -- the actress admitted, "I can't tell you anything 'cause I don't understand it!"

However, despite the additions of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep to the series this season, Hoffman joked that she didn't get to work with any of those A-lister guests.

"No, I'm not working with Meryl Streep. I have to work with those losers Steve Martin and Martin Short and Selena Gomez," Hoffman deadpanned. "Losers!"

That being said, she did hint that one episode of the season was going to be focused primarily on her cantankerous character.

"What I will tell you is, stay tuned for episode 7! I'm calling it the 'Uma-sode!'" Hoffman teased with a smile.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres April 6 on Paramount+. Only Murders in the Building season 3 is set to premiere on Hulu sometime in the summer.