Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Son Harrison's Death at 27

Jack Wagner had a few kind words to share before boarding a plane bound for Vancouver to start shooting season 10 of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart: "Thank you."

The 62-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday (his first post since May 22) and shared a video expressing a heartfelt gratitude to the fans who supported him and his family following the death of his son, Harrison, last month. Jack's video starts with him panning to the video board showing his destination before delivering the heartwarming message.

"Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you've sent," he said. "I can't tell you how much it's meant to me. Getting ready to head up to Vancouver to season 10 of When Calls the Heart. Beyond excited and grateful of that. So, thank you also for that and, um, I’ll be sending some behind the scenes footage this year. Hopefully it’ll make you laugh."

Jack sported a blue polo shirt, jacket and his trademark blonde locks as he shared the message, which concluded with him again thanking the fans "for the love and support you've sent me." He called it "huge."

"Sending it right back to you," he added. "So, we'll be in touch. Thanks."

Jack and his wife, Kristina, set up a fund in honor of Harrison following his untimely death. Along with the announcement of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund the General Hospital stars also shared the cause of his death.

“The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply,” the description on the site reads.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

In addition, the site shares that all funds donated will go towards helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community.

The Wagners stepped away from the soap following the tragedy, and the couple did not attend the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, though their presence was palpable. Several cast members told ET's Deidre Behar that they came together to support the Wagners in a number of ways, including attending Harrison's funeral.

Jack Wagner/Instagram

Kelly Monaco, who portrays Sam McCall on the long-running ABC soap, told ET she knew exactly what Jack and Kristina went through due to a tragedy last year.

"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the GH cast was amazing," Monaco said. "It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it. My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going -- that's been going on -- for decades."

Cynthia Watros added, "There's no way to lessen the pain but just be there when they need us."