Jack Osbourne Is Expecting Baby No. 4 With His Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne is preparing to be a father of four! The 36-year-old former reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that he and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, are expecting their first child together, his fourth.

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" he captioned a photo of himself with his hand on Gearhart's baby bump.

Gearhart posted the same photo to her own account, writing, "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

Jack's sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented on her future sister-in-law's post, writing, "You’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s heart is pure and true. Cause you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat who’s now eating for 2!!!!!!!!!!! Yes you’re a nimbly bimbly kitty cat and that’s why I love yooooooou……. Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby and you know why!!!!!!!!"

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. The exes share three daughters together, Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4. He and Aree got engaged in December 2021.

At the time, Jack wrote of his future bride, "She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now."

Jack and Aree became Instagram official in September 2019, after spending the day at the Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cookoff together with Kelly, Kimberly Stewart and Jack's daughters.

The couple then went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they attended the American Music Awards together.