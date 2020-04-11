J Balvin Emotionally Reveals He's Struggling With 'Anxiety and Some Depression'

J Balvin is always honest with his fans about how he's feeling. On Tuesday, the Colombian singer shared with followers on Instagram that he's struggling with anxiety and depression.

In a tearful video on his Instagram Story, Balvin admitted he's recently faced some "challenges." "This time it's anxiety and some depression," he said in Spanish.

"I don't like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect," the singer continued. "I'm like any human being. I'm fragile and vulnerable, possibly more than all of you."

Balvin -- who has posted noticeably less on social media over recent weeks -- thanked his fans for staying connected.

"Soon, the storm will pass and I'll be back cracking jokes with you all," he said. "I'm not here to act but to be real and share what I'm feeling in the moment."

Balvin's candor about mental health issues has inspired others to focus on their own wellness. In a recent profile on Balvin for Time magazine, Camila Cabello revealed how the singer helped her feel less alone.

"During a period of intense anxiety, I saw his posts on Instagram talking about his struggle with anxiety and mental health, and I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone," Cabello wrote, referring to several posts the artist has shared over the past year.

Cabello said she was "amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world."

See more on Balvin in the video below.