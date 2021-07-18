Isaiah Stokes, 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Power' Actor, Indicted for Murder

Isaiah Stokes has been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of Tyrone Jones, the Queens District Attorney's Office announced in a press release on Friday. The TV actor was arraigned Friday morning on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. ET has reached out to Stokes' rep for comment.

Stokes is accused of unloading nearly 11 gunshots into a car in Queens, New York, on Feb. 7, hitting Jones, who died of his injuries.

"Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "We will not allow it to become the norm."

The actor's next court date is set for July 19. He faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

Stokes has been a TV actor since the mid-2000s. Over the years, he's had parts on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,Boardwalk Empire, The Mysteries of Laura, and Blue Bloods. His most recent acting role was on Power in 2019.