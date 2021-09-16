Ireland Baldwin Says Hailey and Justin Bieber 'Don't Care' About Selena Gomez Fans at the Met Gala

Ireland Baldwin says her cousin, Hailey Bieber, and her husband, Justin Bieber, could care less about the haters. The 25-year-old model commented on a video of Selena Gomez fans chanting "Selena" at the Met Gala, which the Biebers attended together on Monday night.

The video reads, "Selena Gomez fans camped outside of the Met trying to ruin Justin and Hailey's red carpet moment." In the video, fans can be heard chanting, "Selena." They also comment on Justin and Hailey's red carpet exchange, yelling, "He won't even hold her hand! It's so awkward."

Ireland wasn't having it. She reacted in the comments with a laughing crying emoji, writing, "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around. They don't care about them."

Justin had an on-again, off-again romance with Selena prior to and even following first dating Hailey. After calling it off once again with Selena, he rekindled his romance with Hailey, and the two tied the knot in 2018.

There doesn't seem to be any ill will between the women. In fact, Hailey recently showed some subtle support for Selena by liking a post of the singer's Elle magazine cover.

As for Ireland, she's always been an advocate for the Biebers' romance. Back in 2018, she told ET of the then-newly engaged couple, “It was meant to be a long time ago. It was just a long time coming, and we’re all like, ‘Alright, thank god, let’s move forward.' They’re so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy.”

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

The Biebers also celebrated their three-year anniversary of their courthouse wedding with their first joint Met Gala appearance on Monday night.

