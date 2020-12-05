x
Introducing Tracee Ellis Ross' 'Iconic, Relatable, Stunning' Alter Ego in 'The High Note' (Exclusive)

We know you're already a Grace Davis fan, so why not make it official?

Grace, of course, is the legendary diva and superstar singer -- who, if you'll allow us to briefly break the fourth wall, is played by Tracee Ellis Ross in the upcoming feel-good comedy The High Note. "I get to sing in this movie, which is a lifelong dream and one of my biggest fears," Ellis Ross says. "I mean, what was I thinking?! It's so exciting." Watch an exclusive promo above.

Now, ET is exclusively tipping you off to Grace's must-follow unofficial official fan page. (In that, it's The High Note-approved, but canonically run by Grace's biggest stans for Grace's biggest stans.) And @gracedavisdaily has everything you'd want out of a fan account:

Throwback photos (absolutely make sure you scroll through these):

The requisite amount of "YAAAAS Queen"-ing:

The awards haul brag because your fave could never:

And a coveted signed setlist from one of Grace's shows:

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant.  While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Check out The High Notepremiering at home on demand on May 29.

