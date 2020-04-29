International Dance Day: All the Videos Making Us Smile During Quarantine

Happy International Dance Day!

We may be stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but dance lovers all around the world are finding a way to celebrate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the late creator of modern ballet. From adorable TikToks to throwback dance performances, ET's rounded up all the videos making us smile and bringing us together through dance today.

Grey Skye Evans is only 6 years old, but we already can't keep up with her dancing skills. Here she is giving Beyoncé a run for her money!

The same can be said about 7-year-old Daria Svirko, who is clearly on track to becoming the next Jennifer Lopez:

Speaking of J.Lo, the singer celebrated International Dance Day by sharing a montage of audition clips from World of Dance. It was announced earlier this week that the dance competition show she executive produces will return to NBC on Tuesday, May 26.

Meanwhile, in Dancing With the Stars land, Witney Carson has been experimenting with TikTok, and we can't get enough. Her moves to Justin Bieber's "Intentions" are inspiring us to get up and dance... right now!

But who did it better: Carson or Step Up star Jenna Dewan? We'll let you be the judge!

Carson's fellow DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko has also gotten on board with the app, recently trying the "Flip the Switch" challenge with his wife, Elena Samodanova.

Even the NFL got in on the fun, sharing a video of their players dancing it out on the field:

But we gotta say, nothing tops this video of legendary choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson dancing in a grocery store, because it's a whole mood and so relatable right now. "Stay safe, but keep dancing!" she exclaimed.

Watch below for even more therapeutic dance videos from people across the globe: