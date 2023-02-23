Inside the Intimate Backyard Wedding of Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie (Exclusive)

Sophie Simmons is a married woman! On Wednesday, the daughter of Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed-Simmons said "I do" to James Henderson at her mom's Malibu home.

"It was Feb. 22, a day chosen by my husband because he liked the 2.22.23 date," Sophie shares with ET. "'Easy to remember,' he said. For me, it didn't matter what day."

The couple chose to keep the wedding intimate, with only 50 people at the backyard nuptials, and mostly family. "My husband has a lot of siblings," Sophie notes.

Everything about the wedding was personal and family-oriented. "My dad walked me down the aisle. We were all puddles all night," she says of the emotional evening with the 73-year-old KISS singer. "I also wrote the father-daughter dance song, and again, tears."

Madison Aycoth

Obviously music was a big part of Sophie and James' big day. "Music was huge for us. We really thought about what we would walk down the aisle to -- the lyrical content, etcetera. And we only played oldies at the dinner," the 30-year-old bride tells ET.

Sophie was stunning in a white lace Galia Lahav gown that the designer made "super custom" to her style. Lahav also designed the mother of the bride's look. "The top of her corset is actually the top of my reception dress," Sophie notes. "We are so close and we wanted to have a through thread in our looks!"

As for her three favorite things from the magical evening, Sophie shares, "All the fairy lights, the people and the coziness. Lady Liberty Events put on the most magical, sparkly wedding we could ask for. They even accommodated my husband's love of David Fincher films. We had Fight Club soap, a groom's cake of his head in a box -- a Seven reference -- and a screening area for The Social Network."

But Sophie says her favorite part of the wedding was the toasts. "I think the toasts were so cute. Both our parents spoke and we were all in tears," she recalls.

All in all, the event went rather smoothly. "I don't think there were any mishaps," she says. "Maybe a broken glass, but the weather was stunning, the food was great and my husband was happy. That's all I can ask for."

The couple appeared to be all smiles in pics snapped by wedding photographer Madison Aycoth.

Madison Aycoth

But the party doesn't stop there! Sophie and James are getting ready for a wedding reception at celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday.

"We have so many wonderful family memories singing jazz there on Sundays," she says of the establishment. "So it's the perfect setting for us. Our only vision is that everyone have a great time. We have burlesque dancers, Brenna Whitaker singing, burgers (vegan and non-vegan) and photo booths."

Sophie and James first met in 2014 at Le Pain Quotidien in Beverly Hills, California. "He was my server and I was looking gross from a workout," she recalls. "But my maid of honor made me put my number on the receipt -- and the rest is history."

As for what to know about the groom, James works in tech and also has a production company called Anagram that specializes in films, music videos and television content.

After the couple's whirlwind wedding week, Sophie says they plan to hold off a bit on having a honeymoon. "My dad is always on tour for my birthday, July 7, so we figured we would combine our honeymoon with their tour dates," she tells ET, adding that they want to "do one of those beautiful trains through Europe in the summer."

Sophie also announced her and James' engagement on her birthday last year.

And when it comes to starting a family, Sophie says, "Yes, absolutely!"

"We think sooner rather than later," the new bride tells ET. "My husband is turning 40 this year and he wants kids and I do too. Nowadays I don't have to stop working, so I'm excited to have kids and also continue songwriting."

Congrats to the happy couple!