Inside NikkieTutorials and Dylan Drossaers' Wedding -- See the Stunning Moments

NikkieTutorials is officially a wife! The makeup artist and her fiance, Dylan Drossaers, tied the knot on Sept. 6. On Thursday, the YouTube star took to her channel to give a breakdown of the romantic ceremony, while doing a makeup tutorial.

Nikkie, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, started off the video singing about how she “didn’t go to the chapel, but I got married,” while flashing her sparkling wedding band for the camera.

The 28-year-old shared that the couple wanted to make sure that their day was intimate and included their very close friends and family. The Dutch beauty vlogger also shared the moment where she became nervous about her dress.

After finalizing the details for her dress with designers Viktor & Rolf, she asked Dylan if there was anything he didn’t want to see on their wedding day, and his response was a big dress that swallows the bride. Panicked, Nikkie said that she shut down, but when she explained the concept of her dress to Dylan, he told her he would be happy in whatever she wears.

In the video, Nikkie also documented the moment that she and Dylan shared their first look -- which brought him to tears. The couple walked down the aisle to Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Me This Way,” which was sang by one of her close friends.

Nikkie also shared that the wedding included a six-course meal, and a live band that ushered them off to the dance floor following all of the food.

One of the most exciting moments was Nikkie’s reveal that she took her husband’s last name, officially making her Mrs. Nikkie de Jager-Drossaers.

Nikkie and Dylan got engaged in 2019. In 2021, the Nimya founder dished to ET about her and Dylan’s wedding plans -- which were stalled by the pandemic.

"Honestly, right now we're like, 'You know what? We'll see. We'll see,' because every time we make plans, the world goes to sh*t again and we're like, 'We can't do it now,'" she shared. "So now we're just going to wait and see until the world heals and then we start planning."