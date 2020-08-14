Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friendships With Adele, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be fitting in with Hollywood's elite! ET spoke with Omid Scobie, royal reporter and author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, about who might be part of the couple's squad now that they have relocated to California.

There were recently reports that Meghan and Adele developed a friendship when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex temporarily moved into Tyler Perry's home in Los Angeles, which isn't too far from the "Hello" singer's residence. While Scobie cannot confirm whether the ladies have been hanging out, he tells ET that they do "know each other pretty well" and "have a history."

Both Adele and Meghan have been involved in helping the victims and their families of the devastating fire that engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in London back in 2017, claiming the lives of 72 people.

"They first met when Meghan was supporting the Grenfell fire tragedy victims in London when she was working with the Hubb Community Kitchen to launch the cookbook," he says of the book, whose proceeds went to the Grenfell victims and their families. "Adele was actually a regular visitor through the Hubb Community Kitchen, and they really got to know each other through philanthropy. I'm sure we'll see them collaborating in the future."

As for whom else the couple, who are parents to 1-year-old son Archie, might be spending time with in California, Scobie says the quarantine mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic have made it a little difficult to make friends.

"The move to California has presented unique challenges for Harry and Meghan. We're in the middle of a global pandemic, and them social distancing as parents, wanting to keep their child safe, has meant that they haven't been able to get out there and socialize as much as they wanted to," he explains.

However, now that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 35, have moved into their $14.6 million home in Montecito, they are a lot closer to some major celebrities.

"Of course, they're living very close to Oprah [Winfrey], a dear confidante of the couple and also a friend of [Meghan's mother,] Doria [Ragland]," Scobie says, noting that they have other famous friends in the area as well. "David Foster, the Canadian music producer and composer, has become a very close confidante [to Harry] and [become] someone he can really lean on for business advice and other matters. In fact, from sources, I hear they speak very regularly."

Meghan and Harry will also be living closer to Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, whom they have spent time with in the past.

"Ellen and Meghan go back longer than we think. Meghan actually first met her when she was deciding whether to rescue a dog. Ellen famously told her, 'Get it,'" Scobie tells ET. "Since then, they've developed a close friendship. We saw Portia and Ellen visit London. They visited Harry and Meghan at their home. ... They got to meet Archie for the first time, and they've also collaborated on some of their charitable work, too. Harry and Meghan supported Ellen in an elephant conservation initiative that she was involved in, and I think we'll see them come together with their work as well as their social life much more in the future."

Scobie also wouldn't be surprised if fans saw Harry and Meghan hanging out with Rob Lowe and Gwyneth Paltrow, as they both have homes in the Montecito area. He says this move will have the couple "much closer to many of their other friends within that circle."

