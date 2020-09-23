Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Life With Baby Lyla

Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt is nearly two months old, and her parents, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have settled into a "good routine." A source tells ET the couple is "happier than ever."

“Katherine, Chris and Lyla have settled in and have a good routine down. Both Chris and Katherine are busy with work but always make Lyla their priority," the source shares. "Chris and Katherine have been overwhelmed with love and support from their family and friends. They are happier than ever and love how every day Lyla brings a smile to their face."

Schwarzenegger, 30, and Pratt, 41, announced the birth of their baby girl on Aug. 10. Lyla is the author's first child, while Pratt is dad to 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram that they felt "extremely blessed," and a source told ET they were "so excited for their new addition."

"Chris was there for the birth and the couple can’t stop taking their eyes off their daughter," ET's source said at the time. "Katherine and Chris are doing well and Katherine is enjoying the experience of being a first-time mother."

"Giving birth was such a special moment for Katherine," the source added. "She was overcome with emotions when she first held her daughter and was so thankful to have Chris there. Everything is new for Katherine and she’s glad Chris is there to help her through everything."

