'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Drops First Teaser

The first teaser for FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story is officially here.

Premiering Sept. 7, the third installment in the American Crime Story anthology franchise will focus on the 1998 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. On Wednesday, FX released the first footage from the anticipated series, which sees Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky approaching the Oval Office where President Clinton (played by Clive Owen) is waiting for her.

"Mr. President, Miss Lewinsky is here to see you," the president's secretary buzzes through the intercom as Monica stops at the foot of the door, the president -- seated behind his desk -- gradually turning around to face her in the background.

The series is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, and features Lewinsky's involvement as a producer. Lewinsky was a 22-year-old White House intern during Clinton's presidency and Impeachment: American Crime Story aims to go inside the national scandal that made Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones key figures in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century. The story will unfold through the perspectives of the women involved.

The star-studded cast includes Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Analeigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Gold, Jane Lynch as Janet Reno, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Taran Killam as Steve Jones and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.

“I find Monica Lewinsky extremely impressive. I find the way that she’s risen from the early trauma that frankly could have buckled anyone… and she’s come back," John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, told reporters in August 2019. "What brought it back around was really Sarah Burgess’ reinterpretation of the material through the prism of these women, not just Monica but Linda Tripp. I think the fact that Monica herself wants to be involved with it -- when you’re talking about a period of her life that was traumatic as you could possibly imagine -- maybe tells you something about the quality of the material and the vibrancy of the revisionist history that that material can provide now.”

Soon after, Lewinsky explained to Vanity Fair why she chose to contribute to the series, though she admitted she "was hesitant and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on."

"But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan [Murphy], I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work,” she wrote in the email. “I’m privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I’m privileged to have this opportunity.”

“People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later," Lewinsky continued, adding that her role as a producer on the project “allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation.”

