Iggy Azalea Reveals the Name of Her Baby Boy in Precious Audio Recording

Iggy Azalea is finally sharing her baby boy's name, a month after she announced that she was a mom. The "Black Widow" rapper revealed her son's name in a sweet audio recording that she posted to Instagram on Tuesday. Azalea -- whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly -- wrote "Amethyst & Onyx" in a graphic over the audio, confirming that her son's name is Onyx.

"Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?" the "Fancy" rap star says in the audio, as little Onyx coos. She captioned the post, "Baby boyyyyyyy."

Fans couldn't help but comment on how sweet the audio was, while others said they "can't wait" until she posts a photo of him.

On June 10, Azalea confirmed on her Instagram story that she welcomed her first child.

"I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond worlds."

Azalea did not share the identity of her son's father. The Australia native, however, was last romantically linked to rapper Playboi Carti.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2018 and moved in together last year. Azalea and Carti, 23, sparked engagement rumors last July, when she sported a diamond on her ring finger during her appearance on The X Change Rate.

Pregnancy rumors ignited in December after she went silent on Instagram but was still active on Twitter.

For more on Azalea's baby boy, watch below.