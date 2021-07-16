Iggy Azalea Is Taking a Break From Music to Pursue 'Other Creative Projects'

Iggy Azalea is stepping away from music. The 31-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that, following the release of her upcoming album, End of an Era, she'll take a multi-year break from the industry.

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate [about] and inspired by, beyond music," she tweeted. "I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about it what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing!" Azalea continued. "I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

Following her announcement, Azalea did receive support from fans with one writing, "I'm so excited for WHATEVER it is you do because I know you always give it 150%!"

"Yes!" Azalea replied. "I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can't wait 'til you guys see it!"

Another fan noted that Azalea's announcement means she and her fans are "taking this era and going out with a bang!"

"You deserve to explore and do other things that make you happy," the Twitter user continued. "I can't wait to see the new endeavors. In the meantime let's jam."

"Woooo hoooo!" Azalea responded. "Yes! This is the tweet!"

End of an Era will mark Azalea's third album when it debuts in August, though a specific release date has yet to be announced. Azalea will serve as a special guest on Pitbull's I Feel Good Tour, which is set to kick off Aug. 20 in Clarkston, Michigan.