Hype House Stars Land Netflix Series

The Hype House is coming to Netflix! On Thursday, the streaming service announced that it's currently in production on an unscripted series about the hugely popular social media collective.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright are all set to appear on the show.

Per Netflix, the series will follow the lives of its cast as they show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. The series will also show how the creators, many of whom came from humble beginnings and rose to overnight fame, come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.

Deadline first reported that a Hype House series was in the works in August. At the time, the outlet noted that Wheelhouse Entertainment struck a content and brand alliance with Hype House, which included a series titled The Hype Life.

While Netflix has yet to announce the title of its series, Wheelhouse Entertainment is signed on to produce.

When ET spoke to Warren in December, he teased what fans can expect to see on the show, promising that it'll be "more vulnerable" than their social media presence.

"It's definitely a bunch of people who've known each other for about five to six years, who you can get pretty f**king sick of. You will definitely see all that drama on the Hype House reality show," he said. "You're going to learn about a lot of people."

"I think that, especially with this industry and especially with the job that we take on, you know what we put out. You judge based on what is put out about said person," Warren continued. "I think this is more of an inside look on what happens in the house and how we're all human."