Hugh Grant Recalls 'Terrible' Moment When He Lost His Temper on a Local Woman on 'Dungeons and Dragons' Set

Hugh Grant is owning up to his mistakes. The 62-year-old actor recently shared a story about his "terrible" behavior on the set of the upcoming film, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

"I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better," Grant shared with Total Film magazine (per Yahoo Entertainment). "Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl."

Grant called his actions "terrible" and noted there was "a lot of groveling" on his part after the fact.

Noting he "did a Christian Bale," Grant referenced the 49-year-old actor's infamous 2009 tape of him cursing and ranting at a crew member on the set of Terminator: Salvation. Bale later issued a public apology for his behavior.

This isn't the first time Grant has been accused of rude on-set behavior. In 2012, then-Daily Show host, Jon Stewart, told Stephen Colbert during an appearance at the Montclair Film Festival that Grant was the "worst" guest he'd ever had.

"He's giving everyone s**t the whole time, and he's a big pain in the a**," Stewart said of Grant at the time, vowing to "never" have him back on the show.

Grant later tweeted in response to Stewart's comments, writing, "Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09. Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking."