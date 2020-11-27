x
Huda Beauty Black Friday 2020: Up to 50% Off Sitewide

Huda Kattan's beauty brand, Huda Beauty, has launched their Black Friday sale -- offering up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 27. 

Save 20% to 50% on a variety of makeup products from the beauty influencer's line. Shop Huda Beauty's popular eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, makeup brushes, foundation, eyeliner, lashes and more. The Black Friday deal also applies to Kattan's skincare line, Wishful, and fragrance line, Kayali. No promo code is needed. 

Also, check out additional Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentsgifts for teensstocking stufferssecret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from AmazonMacy'sSephoraNordstromNordstrom RackEtsyWalmartShopbopTargetWayfairUlta BeautyKohl'sZulilyVitamix, Lululemon, Fenty Beauty and other major retailers and brands. 

Browse through the entire Huda Beauty Black Friday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below. 

#FauxFilter Foundation

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation

Huda Beauty

#FauxFilter Foundation

Huda Beauty

The #FauxFilter Foundation instantly gives the skin a smooth, airbrushed effect for a flawless-looking, radiant matte finish. Available in 30 shades. 

REGULARLY $40

The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Huda Beauty

The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Huda Beauty

This stunning nude eyeshadow palette would be the perfect gift for the makeup lover in your life. It comes with 18 shades in a range of matte and shimmery hues. 

REGULARLY $65

Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

Wishful

Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

Huda Beauty

Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

Wishful

The Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is formulated with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, BHAs and AHAs to exfoliate the skin for a clearer, glowier base. 

REGULARLY $39

Get Even Rose Oil

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Get Even Rose Oil

Huda Beauty

Get Even Rose Oil

Huda Beauty

Elevate your skincare game with the Get Even Rose Oil -- a luxurious facial oil that helps dry, dull-looking skin. 

REGULARLY $63

Power Bullet Matte Lipstick

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick

Huda Beauty

Power Bullet Matte Lipstick

Huda Beauty

The Power Bullet Matte Lipstick is exactly what you'd expect -- awesome color payoff that's long-lasting. Available in 24 shades.

REGULARLY $25

Elixir | 11, 100 ml

Kayali

Kayali Elixir I 11

Huda Beauty

Elixir | 11, 100 ml

Kayali

The Kayali Elixir | 11 perfume smells as pretty as it looks with notes of apple, rose and jasmine.

REGULARLY $118

Eazy Lash in Harmony #17

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Eazy Lash

Huda Beauty

Eazy Lash in Harmony #17

Huda Beauty

We love the Eazy Lash in Harmony #17 for its fluffy, wispy look for a touch of glamour. The lashes are already cut into sections so you can easily customize them for your eyes. 

REGULARLY $18

Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara

Huda Beauty

Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara

Huda Beauty

Get two for one with the Legit Lashes Double-Ended Mascara -- one brush for volumizing and the other for lengthening and curling. 

REGULARLY $27

