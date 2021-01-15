'HSMTMTS' Star Joshua Bassett Hospitalized After Feeling 'Worst Pain of My Life'

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett has been hospitalized. The 20-year-old actor revealed on his Instagram on Thursday that he spent the day in the emergency room after feeling "the worst pain of my life." He assured his fans that his hospitalization was not COVID-19 related.

"Welp… not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it’s not covid.) after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i’d just try to sleep," he explained, alongside a video of himself in a hospital bed. "After multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i’d like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i’ve been doing what i can today to stay involved."

Bassett noted that he had his first surgery on Thursday night, adding, "Gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn!"

Bassett's hospitalization comes the same day that he released his new song, "Lie, Lie, Lie," and its accompanying music video. On the track, the first single off of Bassett's upcoming debut EP, he sounds scorned as he sings about the deception -- fueling further fan theories about the track's possible real-life inspiration.

The almost-three-minute visual sees the entertainer playing guitar against a pink backdrop, in an empty house and driving a car while at the desert.

"Lie Lie Lie is officially released !!!! Thank you to ALL who made this possible, and more good news, my first EP is now available for preorder !!!! Coming soon !!!!!!!!!!!!" he had written to his fans on Instagram before sharing his hospitalization news.

Bassett previously spoke to ET about his new music and how songwriting helped him through some major emotional moments during quarantine.

"It was very exciting to spend that time writing and learning a bunch about producing, and all that stuff, and put together my first body of work," he said. "It definitely helped getting through that time, that was a very difficult time for me, emotionally... I can write anywhere where I can have a guitar, so it's a pretty special thing to be able to do that, especially during this time."

