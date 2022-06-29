'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Trailer Debuts! Nini Prepares for 'Something Big' as Summer Camp Heats Up

The East High Wildcats are ready for summer! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted the official season 3 trailer on Wednesday and revealed two additional cast members: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa.

The Disney+ meta-comedy, which returns Wednesday, July 27, will welcome Ferguson and Siwa as guest stars in the upcoming eight-episode season.

Set at summer camp, season 3 finds the Wildcats and their fellow campers primed for a summer filled with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen and a behind-the-scenes “docuseries” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold. Favorites from Frozen, Camp Rock and the High School Musical franchises will be featured throughout.

Ferguson will play Marvin, an old family friend of Nini's (Olivia Rodrigo), while Siwa will portray Madison, a Camp Shallow Lake alum.

Returning for season 3 are series regulars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee and Frankie Rodriguez. They'll be joined by new series regulars Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles, with recurring guest stars Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura and Ben Stillwell. Rodrigo is also back alongside Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein and Joe Serafini, with High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu (playing himself), Meg Donnelly and Jason Earles joining.

The season 3 trailer opens with the East High gang getting ready to go on a different kind of adventure outside of the school hallways -- and there's quite a lot of surprises in store for them (and viewers). Not only is Bleu the one to break it to the campers that they'll be putting on Frozen at the end of their two-week camp, there's several intriguing developments that the season will explore. (Like, E.J. as the director of Frozen?!)

With things moving along for Nini (and Rodrigo) in her music career, the trailer potentially sets up a big change for the character as she confides in Miss Jenn: "It feels like these last few years have been leading up to something big." And as E.J. and Gina explore their blossoming romance, all is well in paradise right? Well, not so fast...

Watch the trailer for HSMTMTS' new season, featuring a first look at Ferguson and Siwa, below.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, already picked up for a fourth season, is streaming now on Disney+.

