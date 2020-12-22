How to Watch 'The Office' on Peacock When It Leaves Netflix

The Office has been transferred to Nashua... OK, not really. But fans of the NBC comedy who have grown accustomed to binge-watching (and re-watching) on Netflix will have to subscribe to a new streaming service starting on Jan. 1, 2021, as the show is leaving Netflix and headed to Peacock.

Peacock, NBC Universal's new platform, has a free tier, but only the first two seasons of the NBC sitcom will be accessible to non-paid subscribers. If you want to watch The Office on Peacock -- all nine seasons-- read on below for everything you need to know.

When is the last day to watch The Office on Netflix? Dec. 31, 2020.

When can I stream The Office on Peacock? Ring in the new year with the Dunder Mifflin crew! On Jan. 1, 2021 the show will be available on its new streaming service.

How to watch The Office on Peacock:Sign up for Peacock. For the free tier, you will be able to stream the first two seasons of the show, with ads. If you upgrade to $4.99 per month, you can watch The Office on Peacock, all nine seasons, also with ads. For $9.99 per month, you can enjoy The Office without ads. Both paid tiers have a 7-day free trial.

So, if you love streaming The Office, you still can!