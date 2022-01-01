How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards mark the latest round of Hollywood accolades this week! The virtual ceremony will be presented by comedians JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

Smoove is a writer and comedian best known for his role on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. He won an Emmy of his own last year for his work on Mapleworth Murders. Fumero recently completed her eight-year run on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and will soon star on the new Netflix comedy series Blockbuster opposite Smoove.



Both performers will join Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma to present the nominations on Tuesday. "We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium," Scherma said in a press release.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Emmy nominations, including where and when they are streaming, read on below.

When are the Emmy nominations? Tuesday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch? You can stream the nominations at Emmys.com .

When are the 2022 Emmy Awards? The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream live for the first time ever on Peacock.

What performances and TV shows are eligible for Emmy nominations? The eligibility window for nominees this year runs between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, with The Dropout, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game and Succession expected to be among the programs vying for a trophy this year.

