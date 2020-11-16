How to Watch Pixar's 'Soul' on Disney Plus: Release Date and More

The holidays are nearly here, and you just might have a little Soul waiting underneath the tree. Pixar's newest movie is set to premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day, making it available to all the streaming service's subscribers just in time for opening presents.

Starring Jamie Foxx, Soul tells the store of an aspiring jazz pianist who makes his living as a high school band teacher, and is the animated studio's first film with a Black lead. Soul is also Pixar's second movie since the COVID-19 pandemic to forego a theatrical release -- after Pixar's Onward released to VOD earlier this year.

When does Pixar's Soul premiere? Dec. 25, 2020

How to watch: To watch Soul on Disney+, you'll need to sign up for the service, which costs $6.99 per month. Unlike Disney's Mulan remake, which was released to subscribers at a higher price point, starting on Christmas, Soul will be available to all subscribers.

Soul was initially meant to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival before a theatrical release on Nov. 20, neither of which happened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, friends and families will get their chance to watch the film for the holidays.

Meanwhile, watch the first trailer for Pixar's Soul below.