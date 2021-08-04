How to Watch Every Season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

20 seasons and 14 years is a long time! But that's how long Keeping Up With the Kardashianshas been on the air, as the family plans to end the E! reality show and move to a new Hulu series this year.

"The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight," a source told ET late last year of the Kardashian-Jenner's move to streaming. "They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin."

But if you still love the classic KUWTK, there are multiple options for reliving your favorite moments, from "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," to Kim and Kourtney's major blowup and so much more. Here's how to watch them all, plus details on the final season, series finale and new show.

How to watch seasons 1-19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Luckily, you've got choices here! All 19 seasons prior to the 20th final season are currently available on Hulu, as well as NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. Hulu starts at $5.99 per month, which will get you access to KUWTK. Peacock actually has a free tier, however, to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians here, you'll have to have at least their premium tier, which is $4.99 per month.

How to watch season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians:The final season is currently airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E! on television, which if you don't have cable is available on a number of live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

When is the series finale? The 14-episode final season will likely conclude in June, and has been airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!

How to watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special: In April, the official KUWTK Twitter account confirmed a reunion special would be "coming soon" hosted by none other than Andy Cohen. More details on this should be coming soon.

When does the new Kardashian show on Hulu premiere? The new Kardashian-Jenner show is expected to debut in late 2021, but keep up with this guide for more details as they become available.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for the emotional moment when the Kardashian-Jenners decided to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians.