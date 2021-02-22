How to Watch 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' on Apple TV Plus

Billie Eilish is taking fans inside her home and family life in an emotional new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

The Apple TV+ documentary drops on Friday, Feb. 26, chronicling the young GRAMMY winner's meteoric rise to fame and the unique connection she has with her devoted legion of fans.

From recording her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in her childhood bedroom with her producer and older brother, Finneas, to her struggles with the whirlwind of superstardom, director R. J. Cutler is looking at the ways in which the 19-year-old artist has channeled her own pain and fear into a catalyst for healing and acceptance through her art.

"I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something," Eilish shares in a trailer for the doc. "I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?"

How to watch Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry: The documentary will premiere on Apple TV+, which can be accessed through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV -- in addition to some supported third-party smart TVs, Roku, and Fire TV devices. You can also watch Apple TV+ on a browser at tv.apple.com.

The doc will premiere as part of a livestreamed event on Thursday, Feb. 25, which will include special video packages from the film, an interview with Cutler, and an exclusive, intimate performance and conversation with Eilish especially for her fans, all hosted by Apple Music host and DJ Zane Lowe. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream for free through the Apple TV app, Apple Music app, and Eilish’s own YouTube channel. Immediately following the event, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers.

Get a sneak peek at Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry in the video below.