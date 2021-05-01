How to Watch Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' on HBO Max

Angelina Jolie is taking you into the fire with her new thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead, the latest release from Warner Bros. to arrive in movie theaters and be available to watch at home on the same day.

Those Who Wish Me Dead hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and stars Jolie as Hannah Faber, a smoke jumper grappling with PTSD after experiencing a tragedy she holds herself personally responsible for. When Hannah comes across a hapless 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) after he's unwittingly witnessed a murder, she takes it upon herself to protect him from pursuing hitmen and a fire that soon rages around them.

"On its surface, it feels like a great thriller, a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire," Jolie says. "Underneath it, it's a really emotional film. It's about people who have a great impact on each other and change each other. Emotionally and practically, they go through the fire."

Here are all the details of how, when and where to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead.

When does Those Who Wish Me Dead come out? Friday, May 14, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on the same day. (The movie will only be available on HBO Max for 31 days.)

How to watch on HBO Max: You'll need to subscribe to HBO Max, though the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for $14.99/month. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

Warner Bros.

Which devices can I watch HBO Max on? Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, XBox One or XBox XS, as well as iPads, iPhones and Androids.

Where can I watch in theaters? HBO Max's website can direct you to a theater showing Those Who Wish Me Dead, though accessibility may vary based on COVID-19 restrictions in your area. (Some theaters also allow you to reserve an entire theater for a private screening.)