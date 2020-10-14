How to Make Eva Longoria's Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas

Eva Longoria is all about family, food and fun! The actress, producer and activist has been open about her love of cooking and sharing a meal with her friends and family.

In 2011, she released her first cookbook, Eva's Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends, which is filled with insight about her culinary passions and Tex-Mex recipes that she grew up with. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Longoria shared a recipe for her easy-to-make chicken and cheddar enchiladas with a green salsa.

"If you're Mexican American like I am, cheese is in every one of our dishes. Every single one of them!" Longoria expressed in an Instagram video. "I love enchiladas, specifically cheese enchiladas."

See the step-by-step recipes below.

INGREDIENTS

16 tomatillos

4 jalapeno peppers

4 poblano peppers

4 serrano peppers

4 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tbsp cumin

2 tbsp chili powder

Juice from 1 lime

8 garlic cloves

1 cup broth from cooked chicken, or store-bought

1¼ cups vegetable oil

Kosher salt to taste

About 48 corn tortillas

1 4-pound whole chicken, poached and shredded

1 yellow onion, finely chopped (optional)

3 cups sharp cheddar shreds

sour cream, for topping

SAUCE:

DIRECTIONS:

1. Peel and rinse the tomatillos. Chop them in half and set them skin sides up onto a lightly oiled baking sheet.

2. Slice all of the peppers in half lengthwise and set them onto the baking sheet. You might need more than one sheet. Also, remove the innards of the poblano before placing them.

3. Add the garlic to the baking sheet and bake for 20-30 minutes, or until the pepper skins are nice and charred. You can also broil them, but don't set them too close to the heat source. Remove from heat and let everything cool a bit.

4. Peel the skins from the peppers, if desired, and add to a food processor with tomatillos. Squeeze the garlic from their skins and into the food processor they go.

5. Add cilantro, cumin, chili powder and salt and pepper.

6. Process to combine.

7. Add chicken broth and lime juice and process until smooth.

8. Pour the green enchilada sauce into a pan or a pot and simmer for 5-10 minutes or so to let the flavors fully develop.

ENCHILADAS

1. In a large skillet, heat ¼ cup of the oil over medium heat until shimmery and hot but not smoking. Add the sauce and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat. Set aside to cool.

2. For the enchiladas: Line a baking sheet or platter with paper towels. In a small skillet, heat 1 cup of oil until shimmery and hot but not smoking. Lightly fry the tortillas one at a time just until softened, 5 to 10 seconds per side. Transfer to paper towel-lined pan to drain.

3. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly coat one or two baking dishes with cooking spray.

4. Working with one tortilla at a time, dip a tortilla in the sauce, lightly soaking both sides completely. Place the tortilla in a baking dish and arrange about 1 tablespoon of chicken in a line just above the center of the tortilla. Sprinkle cheddar shreds and a bit of onion (optional) on top of the chicken. Tightly roll up the tortilla and place it at one end of the baking dish. Repeat with all of the tortillas until all the enchiladas are snug in the dish. Use a second baking dish if necessary.

5. When all of the enchiladas are rolled and snug in a baking dish, pour over any remaining sauce. Sprinkle additional cheddar over the top and cover the pan(s) with foil. Place the baking dishes in the oven until the cheese is melted and the enchiladas are heated through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven. Serve directly from the dish, using a spatula to scoop out the enchiladas. Top with sour cream.

