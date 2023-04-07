How the Royal Family is Marking Their First Easter Without Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III is keeping up with tradition this Easter holiday. On Sunday, the monarch and his family will celebrate the first Easter holiday without Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96.

Like years prior, Charles will be joined by the immediate members of the royal family for church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The monarch will also have his wife, Camila, Queen Consort, by his side.

According to People, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in attendance. It has not been confirmed if their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, will be there. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised royal watchers as they were joined by Charlotte and George -- who wore coordinating blue outfits as they made their debut.

Last year, the queen did not attend the public Easter service and Charles attended both the service and the traditional Royal Maundy Service in her place.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely not attend, as they are in California.

On Thursday, Charles and Camila kicked-off the holiday weekend with the traditional Royal Maundy Service at York Minister.

Read up on all the latest news and plans for the Coronation weekend 👇 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 6, 2023

Easter Sunday comes after the official Royal Family social media accounts celebrated the one month countdown to Charles' coronation.

"One month to go! 👑," the accounts wrote next to a new picture of Charles and Camila. Earlier this week, the official invitations to the ceremony were released. In addition, it was revealed that George will have a role as one of the pages for the ceremony. First Lady Jill Biden also confirmed that she will travel to the U.K. for the occasion.