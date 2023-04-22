How Scott Disick Feels Amid Ex Sofia Richie's Wedding Day Arrival

Scott Disick's trying to stay focused on the good things in his life, but a source tells ET a number of things, including Sofia Richie's wedding, are making him sad.

A source tells ET, "Scott is feeling a bit sad right now. He really misses his parents, but he is so incredibly grateful for his children and absolutely loves being a dad." The source added, "He is doing his best to focus on the good things in his life, but between Kourtney and Travis' wedding special airing and Sofia’s wedding this weekend, it has been a lot. He's spending time with close friends to stay distracted and keep busy."

Scott tragically lost his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey, within a few short months of one another in late 2013 and early 2014. It was a challenging time that was previously documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis' wedding special titled 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis debuted on Hulu. The 39-year-old businessman and Kourtney share 13-year-old son, Mason, 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 8-year-old son, Reign.

Then there's Sofia's wedding. Scott dated the 24-year-old model for three years before they split for good in 2020. About a year ago, after Sofia got engaged to music executive Elliot Grainge, a source told ET he was "happy" following her engagement.

The source also said at the time that Scott had "moved on from their relationship." But with Sofia set to tie the knot Saturday in France, her big day has triggered Scott to feel some type of way.

Scott was last linked to 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson.