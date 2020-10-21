How Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrated on Their Canceled Wedding Day

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams didn't let their planned wedding day go by unnoticed. The engaged pair had to push their nuptials due to COVID-19, but, on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hyland reveals how they still marked the special date.
"We were going to get married 8/8/2020. Not happening anymore. But what can you do?" she lamented, before sharing how she and Adams spent their would-be wedding day.
"It was my first time out of the house, out of quarantine, and we went to a winery," Hyland, 29, says. "We went with all of our friends -- all of us got tested -- our family, our best man, maid of honor."
"I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy. And my bridesmaids, they got a real wedding bouquet for me and surprised me," she adds. "And we took fake wedding pictures for fun."
Hyland previously shared some of those so-called "fake wedding pictures" on Instagram, which show her and Adams being silly at the winery.
"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," Hyland captioned her post. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams."
Adams shared a shot from the day as well, in which he's resting his hand on his fiancée's bottom.
"We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t," he wrote. "But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool."
