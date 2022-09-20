How Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Honored Queen Elizabeth at Her Funeral

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a special way on Monday while attending her state funeral. Ahead of the service, the 58-year-old author shared a photo to Instagram that showed an accessory he'd be wearing when he said his final goodbyes to Her Majesty, who died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

"Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride," Spencer captioned the post, which saw gold cufflinks engraved with the Queen's initials, "ER," and the Roman numerals "II."

Spencer has been honoring Queen Elizabeth via Instagram since news of her death was announced. "We will keep the flag at @althorphouse flying at half-mast till after Her Majesty’s funeral," he captioned a picture of his estate the day after her death.

The following day, Spencer posted a black-and-white picture of the queen, her husband, the late Prince Philip, and he and Princess Diana's father, Edward John Spencer, sharing a bit of little-known history. "The Queen and Prince Philip in Australia during their immensely popular Commonwealth tour of 1953-4," he wrote. "My father, who was the Queen’s Equerry at the time, sits next to the driver in the front of the Land Rover."

Alongside another great photo, Spencer wrote, "The final journey of our great Queen, tomorrow, will see her escorted to Windsor Castle, for her Committal and Burial - as her father was, 70 years ago, in intensely emotional and dramatic scenes."

Following the Queen's funeral on Monday, Spencer shared an excerpt from The Bidding written by the Dean of Windsor.

"Now this, for me, was the nearest anyone has come to capturing the essence of HM The Queen today - the 'kindness,' 'concern' and dignity of a truly great lady," he wrote. "Thank you, Dean of Windsor, for putting it all so beautifully and succinctly, during this afternoon’s Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle."

Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in 1997, one year after she and King Charles III finalized their divorce. Just as her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walked behind her coffin at her funeral, the brothers -- who have been at odds in recent years -- did the same for their grandmother last week when her coffin left Buckingham Palace.

William previously spoke about how difficult it was to mark the march with his mother's coffin. "It wasn't an easy decision, and it was a collective family decision to do that," he said in the BBC Documentary Diana, 7 Days. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done."