How Princess Charlotte Is Already Following in Kate Middleton's Stylish Footsteps

Like mother, like daughter!

Princess Charlotte is already following in her mother, Kate Middleton's, stylish footsteps -- and their latest family photo proves it. This week, Prince William and Kate released their adorable family Christmas card, which includes their daughter and sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

Sitting on the Duchess of Cambridge's lap, people couldn't help but notice that Charlotte rocked mini versions of one of her mother's favorite boots. The mid-length shoes include long brown leather tassels and resemble ones that Kate is regularly seen wearing over the years.

The $375 boots were made especially for Charlotte by Penelope Chilvers, which also designed Kate's knee-high boots. The designer boasted about having Charlotte wear their design, writing on Instagram, "Her mother, HRH Catherine has been wearing the #LongTasselBoots for so many years, it is so sweet that Princess Charlotte now has a mini-me style!”

James Whatling/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Photos of Kate wearing the brown boots go back to 2004 at Blenheim Palace. She's since worn them to visit The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland earlier this year, and took them on her and William's tour of India and Bhutan in April 2016, and a royal tour of Canada.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Just last week, the Cambridges made a surprise public appearance with their kids, attending a special, socially-distanced pantomime performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The Palladium in London.

Once again, Charlotte looked as cute as ever walking the red carpet in a plaid dress and tights, while her mother donned a sleek black dress with white patterns.

The Duke and Duchess also previously joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to thank local volunteers and essential workers helping to fight COVID-19.

With the holidays just around the corner, ET learned that the royal family will not be gathering at their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, as they normally do.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement earlier this month.

